Schmidt has seen the scripts: Max Greenfield teases 'New Girl' reunion

Fans of New Girl may finally have a reason to celebrate.

Max Greenfield, best known for playing the fan-favourite Schmidt, has revealed that he has seen scripts for a possible New Girl reunion, adding fresh fuel to speculation that the beloved sitcom could be making a comeback.

Appearing on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Greenfield was asked about the long-rumoured reunion. His response immediately caught fans attention.

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"As far as I know, it's happening," he said, before adding that he had already read scripts, describing them as "amazing."

The comments are the strongest indication yet that a revival may be underway, although neither the studio nor the show's creators have officially announced a project.

The news follows months of playful back-and-forth between cast members. Earlier this year, Jake Johnson jokingly blamed Lamorne Morris for delaying the reunion. The running joke left fans unsure whether any reunion plans were genuine or simply part of the cast's long-running comedic chemistry.

Greenfield's latest comments appear to be the clearest sign yet that discussions have progressed beyond speculation, even if official details remain under wraps.

Still, Entertainment Weekly noted that the cast has a history of joking about reunion plans, meaning fans may want to wait for a formal announcement before celebrating.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, New Girl aired for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018.

The comedy starred Zooey Deschanel as Jessica Day alongside Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone and Damon Wayans Jr. It has remained popular on streaming platforms years after its finale.