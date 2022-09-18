New Dubai Opera show to celebrate life of Edith Piaf

The performance will take place on October 22

By CT Desk Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 2:34 PM

Broadway Entertainment Group has announced that ‘PIAF! Le Spectacle,’ which celebrates the life of the iconic singer and performer Édith Piaf, will return to Dubai Opera on October 22 for two performances at 3pm and 8pm.

‘PIAF! Le Spectacle’, presented in Dubai by Broadway Entertainment Group, brings to life the career and life story of the legendary performer through her unforgettable songs, including ‘La Vie en Rose’, ‘Non Je Ne Regrette Rien’ and ‘Mon Dieu’, supported by a rich visual tapestry of archival photographs and immersive content showcasing Piaf's life and times.

The role of Édith Piaf is performed by Nathalie Lermitte, a much-acclaimed French musical artist and actress who joined Piaf! Le Spectacle in 2018 and has performed within musical theatre for more than 30 years with roles in ‘Starmania’ and ‘The Little Match Girl’ as well as regular slots on broadcast programmes across France.

‘PIAF! Le Spectacle’ first debuted in 2015 in France on the centennial anniversary of the Edith Piaf's birth. It has since played across the world with more than 400 performances in more than 50 countries and has been seen by more than a million people.

This special performance pays tribute to the icon on the 60th anniversary of her passing and marks almost four years since the show’s sell-out debut in the Middle East at Dubai Opera in February 2019.

Tickets starting from DH295 are available for purchase on dubaiopera.com.