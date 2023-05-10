'Never in 23 years': Priyanka Chopra reveals shocking paparazzi behaviour when she fell on red carpet

The Indian-Hollywood actress in her 'really high heels' fell on her back in front of dozens of photographers and was mortified

Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Love Again' New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: AFP

Actress Priyanka Chopra while attending the New York premiere of her new film 'Love Again' had a big fall on the red carpet, which landed her on her back. But, there is not one single photo of what happened on social media or any of the wire services.

The Indian-Hollywood actress arrived on the red carpet wearing really high heels, a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, with a giant bow on her back. After the fall, in front of dozens of photographers and fans, Priyanka was mortified for a few seconds. But what happened next was beyond her expectation.

Despite the fashion faux pas, the paparazzi present at the event chose not to photograph or record her fall, leaving Priyanka feeling grateful and surprised.

During an appearance on The View, she shared her appreciation for the support she received from those around her and praised the kind gesture of the press people, fans, and photographers who put their cameras down.

"Everyone put their cameras down, and they said, 'Don't worry about it Pri, take your time!' — they said, 'You're always so nice, you got this' — I stood up. And even now, there is no clip [or picture] of me falling down. How nice!" she exclaimed.

The Indian actress said in her 23-year career, she never experienced such an act of kindness. With the help of five people and her husband singer-actor, Nick Jonas, Priyanka recovered from the fall and stood graciously for the paparazzi.

