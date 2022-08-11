'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

The romantic period drama is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looked like a million bucks as she posed for pictures on the sets of 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'.
Maitreyi is one of the guests on one of the most popular American late-night talk shows - 'The tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'. She will be seen promoting her upcoming Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever' season 3.
Looking like a life-sized floral Barbie doll, Maitreyi donned a lilac-coloured printed floral Zimmermann dress with 6-inc- long lilac Mary Jane pumps!
Maitreyi wore the same outfit to the early screening of the show in the US. She posted a couple of photos and videos from the event on Instagram, and wrote, "so grateful for everyone who came out to any of the early screeners and everyone who just continues to support myself and the show from all around the world. So thankful to have the most beautiful fans".
Talking about the show 'Never Have I Ever', it will be out on Netflix tomorrow August 12.
The show's first season was out in April 2020, after which the show was renewed for two more seasons.
