'Never dreamt of this in my wildest dreams': RRR director SS Rajamouli reacts to Oscar nomination

Earlier, the film's highly popular song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged a Golden Globe in the category 'Best Original Song', and also won a Critics Choice Award for the same category

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli penned a long appreciation note to fans and the team behind 'RRR' on Tuesday as the film made it to the 95th Oscar nominations. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has also officially entered the race in the 'Best Original Song' category.

"The main reason is Tarak and Charan's sync and style", the director took to Twitter to say. "They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe...Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again...I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream[s]! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward."

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has now officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

The film also won the award for 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Awards. If 'RRR' wins the Oscars, it is likely to be one of the most memorable and remarkable moments the Indian film industry has ever seen.

The film revolves around a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crores worldwide. Popular actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, the high energy vocal rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and the lyrics by Chandrabose are all elements that definitely make this mass anthem the perfect obsession.

