'Never commit suicide': When actor Vijay Antony spoke about his father’s untimely death

The superstar's comments during the film's success meet have generated significant buzz online
The news of Vijay Antony's daughter Meera passing away has reverberated throughout the entertainment industry, prompting numerous celebrities to express their condolences to the music composer and actor via social media. Some have even made personal visits to stand by the star during this challenging period.
The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the early hours of September 19 and was immediately transported to a city hospital, where doctors pronounced her 'brought dead.' A case of unnatural death has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway. Meera was a 12th-grade student at a private school, and the police will reportedly question her friends and family.
"No matter how painful life gets, or the kind of difficulties you have to go through, never commit suicide. It is heartbreaking for the children. My father took his own life when I was 7 and my sister was 5. I have seen how difficult it was for my mother after that and the hardships she has gone through," Vijay was quoted as saying in an old interview. The video clipping has been doing the rounds on social media.
Condolences have poured in from fans and members of the film fraternity.
ALSO READ:
The superstar's comments during the film's success meet have generated significant buzz online
His next grand project is a biopic celebrating the pioneer of Indian Cinema
Meera, one of the two daughters of the renowned actor and music director, allegedly died by suicide
The text read, 'An enchanting evening of friendship and camaraderie with the stellar presence of Lalettan and actor Ajith, where every moment was a treasure'
The father-son duo is on holiday in the United States
The actor recounted how her mother's concerns about her weight led her to undertake early diet and fitness routines
This revelation has stirred discussion about the line between storytelling and artistic exaggeration in comedy
The Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka on Sunday to become eight-time champions