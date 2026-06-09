Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

The streaming giant Netflix has revealed the early first-look of it's upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the scooby doo was seen running through the woods near a summer camp when he runs into Shaggy, who will become his best friend and companion.

Scooby-Doo: Origins is currently filming in Atlanta and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2027.

According to Variety, the Mystery Inc. gang will be played by Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake.

Netflix previously shared a first-look image of the cast in April. Paul Walter Hauser is also attached to the project in an undisclosed role.

The official logline describes the series as a modern reimagining of the classic franchise.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy (Hagen) and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," the logline states.

"Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma (Fortson), and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy (Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who also serve as showrunners. Additional executive producers include Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson under Midnight Radio.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman executive produce through Berlanti Productions, while Toby Haynes will direct the first episode and also serve as an executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.