Netflix launches new app for kids' games, 'Playground' to roll out on April 28

For parents juggling packed to-do lists, finding content that keeps kids engaged, while also worrying about screen time and finding something actually educational, isn’t easy. Netflix is trying to simplify that with one platform. A new app where kids can play games and explore with their favourite characters, from Peppa Pig to Sesame Street.

The new app, called Netflix Playground, is designed for children aged eight and under. It’s built to feel like a safe, all-in-one space, with no ads, no in-app purchases, and no extra fees. Everything also works offline. The app is already available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, and will roll out globally on April 28.

Parents can download the app on a smartphone or tablet and sign in using their Netflix account. From there, it turns passive watching into something more interactive. Kids can move between watching an episode and then playing within that same world, whether that’s solving puzzles, colouring scenes, or exploring mini games tied to their favourite shows.

Alongside the app, Netflix is also expanding its content slate. A new preschool series, Young MacDonald, introduces a musical take on farm life, following the grandson of Old MacDonald as he navigates everyday challenges with his animal friends. Meanwhile, existing favourites like Trash Truck and The Creature Cases are returning with new seasons.

More familiar titles are also on the way, including new episodes of Ms. Rachel and Sesame Street, along with additional content tied to Dr. Seuss, CoComelon Lane and Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs. Release dates are rolling out from April through the summer, keeping the pipeline steady for younger viewers.

What kids aren’t ready for is that their favourite shows now come with games built around them. From Playtime With Peppa Pig, where they can care for guinea pigs, drive the bus or make a smoothie, to Sesame Street, where they can hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Oscar through interactive activities.

For parents, the pitch goes beyond entertainment. Netflix is also emphasising its parental controls, including individual kids profiles, adjustable maturity settings and viewing history tools, aiming to make the platform feel more curated and manageable.