Netflix password sharing to end soon, crackdown to begin

Here is everything you need to know about the new policy and how the streaming platform will ask users to verify devices

Netflix will reportedly begin cracking down on password sharing that takes place on the platform, globally.

Those who don't live in the same households but use the same Netflix account will either be asked to purchase a password sharing option or will have to create separate accounts, Forbes has said. The move is said to take place by as soon as March 2023.

The streaming platform will verify the devices used by a single account, if detected outside of a household. This can happen persistently if the device is located outside the 'household'.

Here's how you can verify a device:

In order to verify a device, Netflix will send a link to the email address or phone number associated with the primary account owner. The link will open a page with a 4-digit verification code.

The code must be entered on to the device within 15 minutes, else it will expire. In case it expires, a new code will have to be requested.

A user will not be required to verify their device as long as the device is connected to the primary user's internet connection.

