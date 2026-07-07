Netflix casts Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero in 'Myron Bolitar' series

Netflix has cast Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero in the lead roles for its upcoming drama series Myron Bolitar, based on Harlan Coben's bestselling novels, according to Variety.

The streaming platform first announced the series during its upfront presentation to advertisers in May. The show is adapted from Coben's popular Myron Bolitar books, with 12 novels published to date.

Woodell will play Myron Bolitar, a former college basketball star whose NBA career is cut short by injury before he reinvents himself as a sports agent.

According to the official logline, "After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar (Woodell) reinvents himself as a sports agent, using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself."

Variety describes the character as a sports agent who built his company, MB Sports, on a commitment to representing overlooked athletes while maintaining the same competitive drive he had on the basketball court.

Woodell recently starred in the medical drama Pulse and the comedy series I Love LA. He also appeared in The Continental, the John Wick prequel series, and portrayed Buzz Aldrin in Fly Me to the Moon.

Apa will play Win Lockwood, Myron's closest friend and business partner.

According to Variety, Win comes from a wealthy family but chose to forge his own path alongside Myron. The character is described as resourceful, fiercely loyal and the person Myron relies on when clients face serious trouble.

Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews throughout the seven-season run of Riverdale.

Guerrero has been cast as Esperanza Diaz, a former professional wrestler who serves as Myron's trusted right hand at MB Sports.

The character is described as the backbone of the agency, keeping both Myron and their clients in line with her determination and quick wit.

Guerrero rose to prominence as Maritza Ramos in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. She has also starred in Jane the Virgin and Doom Patrol, and voiced Isabela in Disney's animated hit Encanto.

Myron Bolitar is the latest Netflix adaptation of Coben's work. Previous adaptations include Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, Caught and I Will Find You.