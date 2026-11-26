India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the streaming platform Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed across the border.

The move follows complaints over the possible release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The ministry, according to media reports, asked the streaming platform to abide by its order dated May 8, 2025, in this regard.

A day ago, the All India Cine Workers Association and Federation of Western India Cine Employees appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the proposed release of the Pakistani Netflix series, scheduled to premiere on December 4, in India.

Netflix is yet to comment on the issue.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit sought a ban on the show, alleging that actors from the neighbouring country, who are starring in the show, have repeatedly insulted India and its armed forces.

"There are two people in the show... We do not know the rest of the people," Pandit was quoted as saying by ANI. "Both of them have insulted India on several occasions."

Pakistani minister reacts

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, criticised the demand for a ban on the show by the Indian actor unions.

"First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content," he wrote in a post on X.

"How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up. Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch."

First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a nationalâ¦ pic.twitter.com/B7nOs73A6g — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 25, 2026

Netflix released on Tuesday the trailer for the show, known internationally as All the Love Our Hearts Carry. It features an ensemble cast of some of Pakistan’s biggest stars, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Mir and Ahad Raza Mir.

Netflix released the trailer with the tagline: “Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?”

The Indian subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan in 1947, when the British empire exited the region. Since then, the two nations have fought multiple wars over the decades, with geopolitical tensions remaining elevated and spilling on to the sporting arena, in cricket or hockey matches between the two nations.