Netflix announces adaptation of BookTok favourite 'Icebreaker'

Netflix is continuing its run of book-to-screen adaptations, this time with Icebreaker, the bestselling sports romance novel by author Hannah Grace. The streaming giant announced the project on social media on Monday, confirming that the BookTok sensation will be adapted into a television series.

Based on the first book in Grace's Maple Hills series, Icebreaker follows competitive figure skater Anastasia Allen and college hockey captain Nate Hawkins, whose lives collide after a facilities issue forces their teams to share the same ice rink. What begins as an inconvenient arrangement soon develops into an unexpected romance.

Published in 2022, Icebreaker became one of BookTok's biggest success stories, spending 70 consecutive weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and selling nearly five million copies worldwide. The novel later expanded into the Maple Hills series, which includes Wildfire and Daydream.

No cast members or release date have been announced yet.