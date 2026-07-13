'I have Maradona boots dedicated to me': Netflix teases Jose Mourinho documentary

Netflix has released the first look at Mourinho, a new documentary that follows José Mourinho's rise to becoming one of football's most successful and influential managers.

The streaming giant shared the trailer on Monday, describing the film as a "trophy-packed, insider-fuelled documentary" that charts Mourinho's iconic journey through some of the world's biggest football clubs.

The first-look footage offers a glimpse into the Portuguese manager's personal archive, featuring rare memorabilia and reflections on the moments that shaped his career.

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Among the highlights is a pair of football boots gifted to Mourinho by the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

"I have Maradona boots dedicated to me," Mourinho says in the trailer.

The documentary also features the jersey worn by Cristiano Ronaldo during his first professional season at Sporting CP, before the Portuguese forward went on to become one of football's greatest players.

Explaining why he chose to tell his story now, Mourinho reflects on the longevity of his success.

"My first winning was 2003 and my last title was in 2022," he said

Netflix says the documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of Mourinho's career, chronicling his rise from the early years of coaching to managing some of football's most elite clubs and becoming one of the sport's most decorated figures.

A release date for Mourinho has not yet been announced.