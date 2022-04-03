Netflix backs away from Will Smith’s film ‘Fast and Loose’

Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment1 day ago
Actor Will Smith’s film Fast and Loose has been put on hold by Netflix after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 a few days ago.
Weeks before the Oscars ceremony, director David Leitch reportedly also pulled away from the project, electing to move to the Ryan Gosling vehicle Fall Guy for Universal, and now the streaming giant has decided to pull away from the film, Variety reported.
For the unversed, the conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
He compared the 50-year-old actor’s appearance to that of Demi Moore’s look in G.I. Jane. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat. Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience.
The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”
When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn’t mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, “Love makes you do crazy things.”
The King Richard actor went on to publicly apologise to Rock on social media the following day.
Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment1 day ago
Blissful Ramadan vibes are paired with breathtaking views of the Museum of the Future
Entertainment1 day ago
The Oscar-winning actor is under scrutiny for slapping awards host Chris Rock during a live broadcast
Entertainment2 days ago
From Mission: Impossible to Fast and Furious, the UAE Capital is a huge draw for film production crews
Entertainment2 days ago
The Marvel film is currently playing in the UAE
Entertainment3 days ago
Don’t miss the exciting line-up of concerts from renowned bands and musicians on the closing night of the world fair
Entertainment3 days ago
'If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend'
Entertainment3 days ago
It says disciplinary action against Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Entertainment3 days ago