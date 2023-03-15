Netflix announces Season 3 of 'Delhi Crime' and 'Bollywood Wives'

Other series to be renewed are 'Mismatched', 'Kota Factory' and 'She'

By ANI Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:10 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:19 PM

If you like binge-watching OTT films and shows, then there's good news for you. Netflix has announced the third seasons of some of its top-rated Hindi originals.

Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched and She will return for season 3.

Netflix India tweeted, "It's time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season!"

Actress Shefali Shah also expressed happiness as Delhi Crime is expanding its universe.

"Madam sir is coming back with Delhi Crime Season 3..only on @netflix_in," she wrote on Instagram.