Netflix announces Season 3 of 'Delhi Crime' and 'Bollywood Wives'

The former movie mogul was convicted last year of raping a European actress in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade earlier
If you like binge-watching OTT films and shows, then there's good news for you. Netflix has announced the third seasons of some of its top-rated Hindi originals.
Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched and She will return for season 3.
Netflix India tweeted, "It's time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season!"
Actress Shefali Shah also expressed happiness as Delhi Crime is expanding its universe.
"Madam sir is coming back with Delhi Crime Season 3..only on @netflix_in," she wrote on Instagram.
The former movie mogul was convicted last year of raping a European actress in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade earlier
Several people rushed in to congratulate the soon-to-be mother, including fellow 'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried
From a fashion collection to a popular production, check out these top events around town on March 15
She attended the bash with her husband Gene Goodenough on Monday
The Hollywood star spoke after a screening of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at the South by Southwest Film Festival
Audiences follow Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's characters as they trek across an apocalyptic version of the United States and try to survive
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' bagged the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards
At first glance, MAVE: looks like any other idolised K-pop band - except it only exists virtually