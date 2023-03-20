Netflix announces new series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites', to premiere next month

'Great fan of his work': Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh wishes to collaborate with Bollywood star in resurfaced video
"He's funny, he's smart and I hope I have a chance to work with him very soon," she says
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a romantic fantasy thriller series, is set to start streaming on Netflix from April 20.
Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the Kolkata-set love story stars Tanya Maniktala of A Suitable Boy fame and Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his Hindi cinema debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi.
In Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Maniktala plays Rumi, a beautiful vampire, and Maheshwari essays the role of Roy, a human dentist.
"Rumi the vampire has broken one of her 'fangs' during a hunt. Roy, the fainthearted, boy-next-door 'human' dentist is confident he can fix it for her. Sparks fly, and one can't miss this love story, however impossible it may seem," read the synopsis issued by the streamer on World Oral Hygiene Day, observed annually on March 20.
Produced by Endemol Shine India, the upcoming series also stars Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome.
"He's funny, he's smart and I hope I have a chance to work with him very soon," she says
He died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes
The singer shares social media video showing him smiling
The Indian cricketer discusses the idea behind his newly-launched sports cafe in the city
The Hollywood star's 'Top Gun: Maverick' earned six Academy Award nominations
The group made the most of their visit to the subcontinent, meeting some of the biggest stars in the country
A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos to welcome the actor back to India
Rani Mukerji's latest release is currently playing in UAE cinemas