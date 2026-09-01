Up to Dh265,000 donated: Celebrities rally to support Nepal flood victims

As Nepal grapples with one of its deadliest natural disasters in recent years, celebrities from across Asia have stepped forward with donations, fundraising pledges and messages of support for those affected.

The catastrophic floods, triggered after a glacier collapse sent a torrent of ice, rock and mud through Himalayan valleys on August 26, have killed at least 939 people in Nepal, according to Reuters. Thousands have been displaced, while rescue teams continue efforts to reach hundreds of people believed to remain trapped.

More than 11,000 people have been rescued, and aid worth more than $42 million has reached Nepal as recovery efforts continue.

From K-pop stars to Bollywood singers and some of Nepal's best-known entertainers, here are the celebrities who have offered support.

Vishal Mishra pledges concert proceeds

Indian singer and composer Vishal Mishra has announced plans to hold benefit concerts in Nepal and the Indian state of Assam, with proceeds going towards communities affected by the floods.

The singer, known for songs including Pehle Bhi Main and Kaise Hua, said the entire proceeds from the planned concerts would be directed towards relief.

"My heart is heavy seeing what's happening, so I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in #Nepal and a concert in #Assam. Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. I give you my word. Announcement soon," Mishra wrote on Instagram.

Dates and further details of the concerts have yet to be announced.

Lee Know donates $72,600

Stray Kids member Lee Know has made one of the largest publicly disclosed individual celebrity donations to the relief effort so far.

The K-pop singer donated 100 million South Korean won, approximately $72,600, through World Vision on August 28, according to reports citing his agency JYP Entertainment.

The donation will help provide food, temporary shelter, clean water and sanitation services to children and families affected by the floods.

"I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time," Lee Know said.

Nepal's stars contribute to relief fund

Celebrities within Nepal have also been contributing to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund and encouraging their followers to do the same.

Veteran comedians Madan Krishna Shrestha and Hari Bansha Acharya, popularly known as Maha Jodi, announced a joint contribution of NPR 200,000 around Dh4,830, with each donating NPR 100,000.

Actor Biraj Bhatt contributed NPR 151,000, while actress Nita Dhungana and singers Rachana Rimal and Benisha Poudel were among those reported to have donated NPR 100,000 each.

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Actor Anmol KC also said he had contributed to the relief effort, although he did not disclose the amount.

"It's not about how big or small the amount is; what matters is the spirit of giving," KC wrote while encouraging others to help affected families.

Celebrities take aid directly to affected communities

Other Nepali stars have taken their support directly to flood-hit areas.

Miss Nepal Deepmala Dhakal travelled to Nuwakot and distributed relief materials at camps alongside the Hami Nepal organisation, according to OnlineKhabar.

Singer Durgesh Thapa also travelled to affected communities, distributing food and clothing and helping serve meals to victims.

Actor Paul Shah, meanwhile, said he had distributed supplies to 400 households in Pipaltar in Nuwakot's Bidur Municipality.

The supplies included quilts, mattresses, blankets, clothing, noodles, biscuits, oral rehydration solution and sanitary pads.

Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala and others speak out

Several prominent Indian and Nepali celebrities have also used their social media platforms to draw attention to the crisis.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared a message of solidarity with Nepal, saying: "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

Nepal-born Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has repeatedly shared messages about the disaster, calling on followers to pray for the country and highlighting the scale of the devastation.

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal, has also posted in solidarity with those affected.

The growing celebrity response comes as Nepal moves from rescue operations towards the enormous task of recovery and rebuilding.

According to Reuters, electricity and communications have now been restored in some remote areas and temporary bridges are helping rescuers reach previously inaccessible communities. Around 600 people, however, remained trapped as of September 1, with damaged hydropower stations among the main focuses of rescue operations.