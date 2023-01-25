Neil Patrick Harris makes surprise return as Barney to Hulu spinoff series

The creators have not yet confirmed the role Barney plays in 'How I Met Your Father'

By ANI Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 9:40 AM

American actor Neil Patrick Harris recently reprised his fan-favourite role as Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's How I Met Your Father, hinting that he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in the final beats of the episode titled Cool and Chill, the timeline shifts to a year after the events that happened earlier in the episode.

Sophie leaves her mother Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV.

When the driver's side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He shrugs and tells Sophie, "Dude!" just as the bumper falls off the Audi onto the sidewalk. When future Sophie (Kim Cattrall) is asked by her son who that guy is she replies, "We'll get there soon enough," reported Deadline.

Harris played Barney for nine seasons of HIMYM. In an interview with TVLine, series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed Barney will be back for more episodes.

Though the duo is keeping mum about the role Barney will play in How I Met Your Father, they confirm he is not Sophie's father. "We're not telling a teen dad story. I think given Lori's age, that'd become a pretty uncomfortable story," said Aptaker, as per Deadline.