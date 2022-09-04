Neetu Kapoor shares goofy throwback photo marking Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

The post brought back memories of happier days for the Bollywood couple.

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:05 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:09 PM

Commemorating the birth anniversary of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor on Sunday shared a goofy throwback picture of the couple.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor took to Instagram to share an image in which the couple were seen twinning in black as they smiled at the camera while seemingly at a party.

Neetu had a colourful feathered boa around her neck and Rishi wore big goggles while his wife lovingly cradled his face in her hands.

"Happy Birthday," she captioned her social media post.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020.