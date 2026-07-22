NEET protests: From Zeenat Aman to Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood celebrities back students

Though the Indian film industry has recently faced criticism for not using its platform and voice more actively in response to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, a section of Bollywood has publicly weighed in on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstrations in India, with several actors and filmmakers urging dialogue and support for students affected by the demonstrations.

The protests are linked to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike and wider concerns over exam irregularities and accountability in the education system.

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Among the first Bollywood voices to respond online was Zeenat Aman, who urged the government to open dialogue and described peaceful protest as part of India’s democratic tradition. In an Instagram post shared on July 14, she wrote, “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.”

More recently, other Bollywood celebrities have also joined the conversation on social media and, in some cases, through on-the-ground appearances at the protest site.

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were among those who attended the protest site in Jantar Mantar, while other names including Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, Vir Das, Diljit Dosanjh, Bhumi Pednekar, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Sonakshi Sinha also shared comments or posts in support of the students.

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were seen at the protest site, with coverage describing them as joining the march in solidarity with the demonstrators. In one report, Prakash Raj also questioned the silence of the film industry, saying, “History may forgive those who made mistakes, but it will never forgive those who remained silent”.

Several celebrities focused their comments on the need for calm and conversation. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh said in a joint statement, “We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard - loud, clear and without fear”. Preity Zinta wrote, “I hope our government starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies,” adding her “heartfelt and unwavering support” for students and Wangchuk.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also posted a message on Instagram stories, saying, “What happened today was unfortunate. Students shouldn't be treated in this way. I request the authorities to listen to what they have to say”.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood likewise called for empathy, with coverage quoting him as saying, “Our students need hugs, not batons”.

Other celebrity reactions

Other actors showed their support around the right to peaceful protest and the need for accountability. Soha Ali Khan wrote, “The future belongs to the young. May they always have the freedom to question, the courage to speak, and the space to protest peacefully”.

Aditi Rao Hydari also expressed her support in an Instagram post, writing, “We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue”. She later reiterated her support through a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Bhumi Pednekar said the students “deserve answers” and added that “meaningful dialogue is where reform begins”, while Dia Mirza criticised the police response and backed the students’ right to protest.

Comedian-actor Vir Das, on the other hand, used sharper language in his post, arguing that “news channels” were being used to distract from a youth protest and urging Indian artists not to stay silent.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ishaan Khatter and Sonam Bajwa also expressed support for the students, using social media to criticise the crackdown and call attention to the ongoing protests.

As per recent reports, the demonstrations remain ongoing at Jantar Mantar, with supporters continuing to gather and the core demands unchanged, while Wangchuk’s health and the government’s response remain at the centre of the standoff.