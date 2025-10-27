Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Vadh 2' to release in theatres on February 6

The much-anticipated sequel of Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer Vadh has finally got a release date.

Vadh 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Vadh, which is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena Gupta shared a motion poster of the movie while announcing its release date.

While sharing the poster, Neena Gupta wrote, "Struggle new, new story. What is wrong and what is right. Know on 6th February."

The release date announcement came months after the makers shared the shooting wrap-up update of Vadh 2.

While expressing his emotions on the completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra said, "Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring--his vision brings depth to every moment."

Neena Gupta also conveyed her emotions regarding her journey in Vadh. She said, "It's rare to find stories with such a unique voice. Jaspal [Singh Sandhu] has an eye for truth and tension that makes him a standout storyteller. I am so proud to be part of this journey once again and excited for the audiences to see what we have in store for them in Vadh 2."

Vadh was released in 2022. The movie revolved around a middle-class married couple who were relentlessly harassed by a loan shark after their son refused to support them.