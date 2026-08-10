NBA legend Don Nelson, five-time champion and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 86

NBA Hall of Famer Don Nelson, the second-winningest coach in league history, died Sunday, August 9, at the age of 86, his family announced.

Nelson, who also won five NBA championships as a player with the Boston Celtics, died surrounded by his family. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family," the Nelson family said in a statement.

"Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories."

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One of the NBA's most successful coaches

Nelson retired in 2010 as the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season coaching victories with 1,335 wins. He was later surpassed by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who recorded 1,390.

During a 31-year coaching career, Nelson led the Milwaukee Bucks from 1976 to 1987, the Golden State Warriors from 1988 to 1995 and again from 2006 to 2010, the New York Knicks from 1995 to 1996 and the Dallas Mavericks from 1997 to 2005.

He was named NBA Coach of the Year three times and recorded 13 seasons with at least 50 victories, including two 60-win campaigns.

Nelson became particularly known for his fast-paced approach and willingness to use smaller, more athletic lineups, a style that became known as "Nellie Ball."

"Don Nelson was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking," the Warriors said in a statement.

"His approach helped shape the game and paved the way for generations of players and coaches who followed."

The team added: "More than anything, Don Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, larger-than-life personality, and incredible passion for basketball, and his influence on the Warriors franchise will endure for years to come."

Nelson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.

Five-time NBA champion

Before becoming one of basketball's most influential coaches, Nelson enjoyed a successful playing career.

He played 11 seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning five NBA championships with the franchise.

Nelson first reached the NBA with the Chicago Zephyrs in the 1962-63 season after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick. He then spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Celtics.

He averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds during the 1969-70 season.

Across 134 career playoff games, Nelson averaged 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Celtics retired his No. 19 jersey in 1978.

Before entering the NBA, Nelson played college basketball at Iowa, averaging 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds across 72 games over three seasons.

In 2025, Nelson received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contributions to basketball.