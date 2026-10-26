Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth on screen after 5 years for ‘Dharman’

The two have starred in multiple blockbusters over the decades, with the Tamil film 'Annaatthe' being their last collaboration

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 11:04 AM
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The highly anticipated Tamil film Dharman, starring Rajinikanth, has added another familiar face to its cast, with actress Nayanthara joining the project. 

The announcement marks the reunion of the two stars five years after they last shared screen space in Annaatthe (2021).

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The film’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced Nayanthara’s casting on X. Welcoming the actor to the film, the production house wrote, “THE AURA IS DOUBLE…Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN…”

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have worked together in several films over the years, including Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020) and Annaatthe (2021). Details about Nayanthara’s role and the film’s story have not been revealed yet.

Dharman is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. The film’s shooting began earlier this year, and the team has completed several schedules. 

The makers have not yet announced an official release date. However, the film is reportedly being planned for a theatrical release during Pongal 2027 (January 14).

The film also stars Simran, Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela. Ram Pothineni has reportedly been approached to play the main antagonist, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Niketh Bommireddy is handling cinematography. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor, and the Anbariv duo is in charge of the stunt choreography.

Ashwath Marimuthu is known for directing films such as the romantic drama Oh My Kadavule (2020) and Dragon.

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