Nawazuddin Siddiqui says estranged wife left kids in Dubai, then called them back to India and is 'demanding money'

The actor claimed videos circulating on social media are one-sided with an aim to assassinate his character

By PTI Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 9:14 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 9:23 AM

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday refuted allegations by his estranged wife Aaliya that he had abandoned his children, saying that he is speaking up now as he doesn't want his kids to read about the "drama" playing out in the media.

The actor claimed the videos circulating on social media are "manipulated" and one-sided with an aim to assassinate his character.

"I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence The reason have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social media platforms, press & a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos (sic)," the actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya on Friday claimed the actor had thrown her and their children out of his house. In one of the clips, the couple's daughter, 12, can be seen crying, while their seven-year-old son was standing with his mother.

In his statement, however, Siddiqui said he and Aaliya don't stay together and are "already divorced".

The actor alleged that his wife was the one who had abandoned their children in Dubai four months ago and has now called them back on the pretext of "demanding money."

He further claimed that his children have already missed out on their schooling for 45 days.

"She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands," he claimed.

The actor said whatever he is earning today is for his children.

"I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I will continue to place my faith in the judiciary," he added.

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Siddiqui and his estranged wife to try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children. Siddiqui had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.