Navya Nair fined over Dh4,700 for carrying jasmine garland in Australia

The incident occurred when the actor arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 1:13 PM

Israel: 5 killed in shooting at Jerusalem bus stop; police say attackers shot dead

UAE warns any Israeli annexation plans will 'betray spirit of Abraham Accords'

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia? It's wiser to leave them behind.

Recently, actor Navya Nair found herself in trouble at the Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers.

Nair claimed she was heavily fined by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession.

The incident occurred when Nair arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in her bag, and under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, the import of fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited.

Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1,980 Australian dollars (Dh 4,785.53 approximately) on her.

Following the episode, Nair posted a light-hearted video on social media, turning the fine into a moment of self-mockery.

In the video, she is seen at the airport eating food, boarding the flight, shopping, and walking around gracefully in a traditional Kerala sari, adorned with jasmine flowers in her hair.

The background track for the video is the trending song Onam Mood, and she captioned it, "Visuals just before I was fined."

Nair has been active in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam and went on to gain recognition through films such as Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan.