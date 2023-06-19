Navraj Hans' 'Nachan Da Time Hogaya' unveiled in Dubai

By CT Desk Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 11:35 AM

The lyrics of the Punjabi wedding song are penned by the renowned songwriter Kumaar

Punjabi music sensation Navraj Hans' Nachan Da Time Hogaya is set to make a big splash in the music scene after its release last week. The lyrics of the Punjabi wedding song are penned by the renowned songwriter Kumaar.

Crafted by the talented music director Sunny and Inder, Nachan Da Time Hogaya is a perfect fusion of traditional Punjabi folk beats and contemporary musical elements. With its infectious energy and irresistible rhythm, the song is poised to become the anthem of every wedding celebration.

Directed by the visionary G Ashok, the music video promises to be a visual spectacle, capturing the vibrant spirit and joyous ambiance of a Punjabi wedding. Producers Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Manish Vasisht, and Arzad Naaz have poured their heart and soul into creating a mesmerizing audio-visual experience that will captivate the audience.

Nachan Da Time Hogaya was released under the music label Ta Ra Rum Music. With its catchy melodies and irresistible beats, this Punjabi wedding song is expected to become an instant hit among music lovers worldwide, garnering 5 million views in just 48 hours.

The song was unveiled at a press conference in Dubai, attended by leading media, influencers, and bloggers.