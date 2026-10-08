Indian PM Modi mourns Nana Patekar's death, pays tribute to veteran actor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar following his death, remembering his performances and contribution to Indian cinema.

Patekar died at his residence in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75, after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Taking to X, Modi praised the actor's distinctive screen presence and the characters he brought to life throughout his career.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had," he wrote.

He also praised Patekar's versatility and creativity, saying the actor had given audiences characters that would be remembered for generations.

Modi went on to remember Patekar's outspoken personality, noting that he was never afraid to share his opinions.

The prime minister said Patekar had made an immense contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema, adding that his death had left a deep void.

He ended his message by offering condolences to the actor's family, friends and fans.

Patekar was known for his performances in Hindi and Marathi films, including Parinda, Krantiveer, Natsamrat and Welcome.

His career spanned nearly five decades, during which he became known for his powerful dialogue delivery and ability to portray a wide range of characters.

He received three National Film Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The actor began his career in theatre before moving into films, making his screen debut in Gaman in 1978.

He later appeared in Salaam Bombay!, Prahaar and Khamoshi: The Musical, alongside several other Hindi and Marathi productions.

Modi was among several public figures who paid tribute to Patekar following news of his death, with members of the film industry also remembering his work and the impact he had on Indian cinema.