3 Grand Slams, 3 dramatic looks: How Naomi Osaka is redefining tennis fashion

The tennis star's recent outing at Wimbledon has put the spotlight on her fashion choices and how she makes a statement through them

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 12:56 PM
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There is a lot you can do with white. And nowhere is it more evident than the tennis courts where Naomi Osaka recently wowed the audiences with an all-white ensemble.has been consistently making heads turn with her bold fashion choices

On Sunday, Osaka walked in at the All England Club in a white outfit that is an ode to traditional Japanese dress. Designed by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi, the dress was inspired by Japanese bridal kimono with a dramatic trail.

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The tennis star has admitted that she likes to make a statement with her fashion choices. In fact, she told Vogue, “Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world. The fact that people care about it and are excited to see what’s next is also pretty cool.”

Here are some of her most dramatic looks this year at the Grand Slams

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