E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Nani's 'Garam Garam' song from 'Surya's Saturday' out now

Lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:05 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:06 PM

After releasing the Garam Garam track in Telugu, the makers of Nani's upcoming action spectacle Surya's Saturday have unveiled the full official song in Hindi.

Lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Vivek Hariharan sung the song. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead.


The film is set to release on August 29, 2024, with Jakes Bejoy as the music director.

Officially titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the film is an action drama directed by Vivek Athreya. The film will be available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.


Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial, Hi Nanna, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles. Hi Nanna is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment