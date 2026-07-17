Nancy Ajram to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena this October

Arab music star Nancy Ajram is set to return to Dubai for a one-night concert at Coca-Cola Arena on October 24, in what organisers are calling one of the city's biggest Arabic music events of the year.

The concert, presented by Pantheon as title sponsor, promises an immersive live entertainment experience featuring large-scale production, dynamic visuals and state-of-the-art lighting. Inspired by vibrant neon colours and a festival-style atmosphere, the venue will be transformed for an evening celebrating music and culture.

Gates will open at 7pm, with arena doors opening at 9pm ahead of Nancy Ajram's performance. Fans can expect a setlist featuring many of the Lebanese singer's biggest hits alongside spectacular visual effects and high-energy stage production.

Widely regarded as one of the Arab world's most influential female artists, Ajram has built a career spanning more than two decades, earning a loyal fan base across the Middle East and internationally. Her return to Dubai is expected to draw audiences from across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The event is organised by HOP Events in association with Eyeconyx, with Pantheon supporting the concert as part of its broader commitment to lifestyle and entertainment initiatives.

"This concert is a celebration of music, culture, and unforgettable experiences," said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder and Chairman of Pantheon Development. "Together with our partners, we are proud to bring one of the Arab world's most iconic performers back to Dubai in a production that reflects the city's reputation as a global entertainment destination."

Tickets are now on sale and are available through hopevents.ae.