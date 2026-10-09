Legendary Indian actor Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours in Pune

Indian actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of the country's most celebrated actors.

Nana passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

The mortal remains of the actor were brought to the cremation ground in Pune after his fans paid last respects to him by offering garlands. At the cremation ground, the actor was laid to rest with full state honours after mourners gathered to pay floral tributes to the veteran actor, whose performances elevated Bollywood to a higher level. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the last rites of the actor. He also extended his condolences to the artist's family. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also paid last respects to actor Nana Patekar at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune.

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Nana began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. Even in recent years, Patekar remained active in films. The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri.

Nana further made a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. The 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

The actor was a multiple National Award winner and a Padma Shri recipient.