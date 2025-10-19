Dubai: Nabeel Khan to headline massive celebration at Zabeel Park

The UAE will host what organisers call the largest celebration of the Indian community outside India on October 26 at Zabeel Park, Dubai, with more than 60,000 attendees expected.

Organised by Emirates Loves India and supported by the UAE Government Media Office, the free event will honour the strong cultural and historical ties between the UAE and India through music, art, food, and performances. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will attend as chief guest, alongside diplomats, business leaders, and Dubai Police officials.

Music lovers are set for a treat as internationally acclaimed Sarangi maestro Nabeel Khan performs live that evening. The concert lineup includes Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Neeraj Madhav. The event will also feature eight cultural stalls, 30 food stalls, folk performances, handicrafts, and a kids’ zone.

This is the second edition of the celebration, following last year’s record-breaking Ghar Jaisi Diwali event, which drew over 60,000 visitors.

Entry is free but registration is required via WhatsApp by sending “India” to +971 4702 7721 to receive a QR code for access. Gates open at 2 PM, with festivities continuing until 11 PM.