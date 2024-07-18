My Kind of Weekend: Visit beaches, try these indoor and outdoor activities in the UAE from Jul 19-21

After Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar
We bring to you a guide that highlights a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities available in Dubai during the summer. There's something for everyone to enjoy and make the most this summer season.
Visit Kite Beach
Kite Beach in Dubai is a popular destination for sun-seekers, foodies, and sports enthusiasts. Located off the Jumeirah neighborhood, it offers high-quality rental equipment for various watersports, including kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding. Visitors can also enjoy beach volleyball and a friendly atmosphere, making it easy to meet new people. The beach provides a mix of adrenaline-filled activities and a serene, casual vibe.
Indulge in watersports
Head to City Beach and Nessnass Beach in Dubai where Kite N Surf is offering a range of activities. Catering to watersports enthusiasts, they provide experiences such as kitesurfing, wingsurfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Their certified instructors guide participants to master the sports while ensuring a fun and memorable experience. Additionally, Kite N Surf hosts beach-themed kids' birthday parties, team-building events, and family activities.
Head to Deep Dive Dubai
Deep Dive Dubai is the world's deepest and largest underwater attraction, offering an extraordinary diving experience 60 meters underwater. Located in Nad Al Sheba, it features a submerged city for both novice and professional divers to explore. With 14 million liters of warm water, it provides a controlled environment for safe diving. Inspired by the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage, Deep Dive Dubai offers discovery dives, scuba dives, freedives, and diving courses for all levels. It's 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
Visit Aquaventure
Explore Aquaventure Waterpark, the world's largest waterpark with over 105 record-breaking slides, attractions, and experiences. Enjoy thrilling slides, Dubai’s favorite aquarium, and meet Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins and South African fur seals at Atlas Village. Aquaventure offers exciting animal encounters and legendary entertainment. Purchase a Day Pass Ticket for free second-day access, available until August 31st on the official website and at the Aquaventure Ticketing Plaza.
Summer Camp at GLITCH
GLITCH, the indoor family entertainment centre at Al Ghurair Centre, is running its summer camp till August 29, 2024. The seven-week camp, for children aged 4-12, features over 30 attractions and various arts and crafts activities. Running from 8.30 am to 2pm, it offers affordable pricing starting at Dh99 per day or Dh299 for a week pass. Families get discounts for enrolling multiple children. Parents can also enjoy special offers on games while having seating and a coffee shop available to work from.
Wild Paint House
Located in Warehouse 1, Al Marabea' St, Al Quoz, this art jamming studio in Dubai offers a fun and creative space where anyone can create amazing artworks, no skills required. Wild Paint House is perfect for kids, families, dates, and team bonding. A must-try activity for anyone in Dubai.
