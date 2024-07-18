My Kind of Weekend: Visit beaches, try these indoor and outdoor activities in the UAE from Jul 19-21

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:08 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:09 PM

We bring to you a guide that highlights a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities available in Dubai during the summer. There's something for everyone to enjoy and make the most this summer season.

Visit Kite Beach

Kite Beach in Dubai is a popular destination for sun-seekers, foodies, and sports enthusiasts. Located off the Jumeirah neighborhood, it offers high-quality rental equipment for various watersports, including kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding. Visitors can also enjoy beach volleyball and a friendly atmosphere, making it easy to meet new people. The beach provides a mix of adrenaline-filled activities and a serene, casual vibe.

Indulge in watersports

Head to City Beach and Nessnass Beach in Dubai where Kite N Surf is offering a range of activities. Catering to watersports enthusiasts, they provide experiences such as kitesurfing, wingsurfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Their certified instructors guide participants to master the sports while ensuring a fun and memorable experience. Additionally, Kite N Surf hosts beach-themed kids' birthday parties, team-building events, and family activities.

Head to Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is the world's deepest and largest underwater attraction, offering an extraordinary diving experience 60 meters underwater. Located in Nad Al Sheba, it features a submerged city for both novice and professional divers to explore. With 14 million liters of warm water, it provides a controlled environment for safe diving. Inspired by the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage, Deep Dive Dubai offers discovery dives, scuba dives, freedives, and diving courses for all levels. It's 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Visit Aquaventure

Explore Aquaventure Waterpark, the world's largest waterpark with over 105 record-breaking slides, attractions, and experiences. Enjoy thrilling slides, Dubai’s favorite aquarium, and meet Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins and South African fur seals at Atlas Village. Aquaventure offers exciting animal encounters and legendary entertainment. Purchase a Day Pass Ticket for free second-day access, available until August 31st on the official website and at the Aquaventure Ticketing Plaza.