My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from November 11-13

From music concerts to gaming conventions, there's lots to do this weekend in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 9:13 AM

The Chainsmokers Live

Legendary pop-duo The Chainsmokers are coming to Dubai for a performance on Saturday, November 12. The Grammy-winning duo will kick off Sanctuary, White Beach's weekly winter event, and deliver a set filled with their chart-topping hits. The evening starts from 5pm with warm-up sessions by local big hitters, including White Beach's resident DJs, additional entertainment and support acts, and food and beverages throughout the beach club. Tickets from Dh250.

OneRepublic, CAS, and Ministry of Sound Disco Live

International artists including American pop rock band OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound Disco, and CAS will perform at Abu Dhabi's newest music festival Amplified, which starts today. The first edition of Amplified is bringing a swirl of live music, good vibes, and an array of food and beverage offering in addition to the three performances taking place on November 11, 12, and 13, respectively. Single Day General Admission pass is priced at Dh149. Single Day Golden Circle pass is for Dh249. The Amplified Festival Pass (Weekend Golden Circle) is priced at Dh499.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather will take on British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition fight in Dubai. As part of the Global Titans fight series, the fixture will take place on Sunday, November 13 at the Coca Cola Arena. Tickets start from Dh350, available on Platinum List and the venue's official website.

Sindhyat jee Mehak

An annual entertainment programme for the Sindhi community, Sindhyat jee Mehak, will be held on November 13 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai. A highlight at the event will be singer Pinky Maidasani (pictured), popularly referred to as the ‘Indian Lady Gaga’. Entry to the programme is by invitation only. For invitations, please contact 050 3991957.

Beat Diabetes Walk

The 13th edition of Beat Diabetes, hosted by Landmark Group, will take place on Saturday, November 12. The social impact campaign will see a series of activities this year at Al Safa Park in Dubai from 7am till 2pm to raise awareness about diabetes. Among the activities is the poplar 3.8km walk as well as family activities including Bungee Run, Obstacle Course, Giant Jenga, Zumba Dancing and more. All proceeds from this charity event will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation.

Dubai Women's Run

Gather your girl pals and head to Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island for the 9th edition Dubai Women's Run on Sunday, November 13. The sporting event is one of the largest for women in the Arab world. The run will take place from 7-9am, however, participants should arrive at the destination by 6.30am.

John Legend Live

Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival is presenting multi-award-winning vocalist John Legend for a performance at Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 12. The American singer-songwriter's performance is to mark Louvre Abu Dhabi's fifth anniversary. Show is slated to begin at 7pm.

PopCon Middle East

The first-ever edition of PopCon Middle East (PopConME) is currently underway in Dubai and will run till Sunday, November 13 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai. Visitors can meet their favourite stars over the weekend including Kit Harington, Milly Alcock and Chris Hemsworth, who will be present today. Tickets from Dh139 for a one-day pass.

Shah Rukh Khan at Sharjah Book Fair

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a guest at the Sharjah International Book Fair. The global icon is expected to make an appearance at 6pm today for the fair's 41st edition. He will be receiving the book fair's first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honour.