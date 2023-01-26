Sting, Blackpink and Quick Style: Top concerts and events in UAE from Jan 27-29

From concerts to an arts fest and more, there are several exciting events happening around the country this weekend

By CT Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 2:28 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 2:45 PM

Quoz Arts Fest

Popular arts and culture festival Quoz Arts Fest is returning for its 10th edition this weekend across Alserkal and Al Quoz. The two-day fest, starting Saturday, January 28 will feature a diverse and dynamic programme of more than 200 activations, and bring together more than 50 creative concepts from across Al Quoz, live music, art, food trucks, performances Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant among many others, a lot more. Tickets from Dh50.

Reel Palestine film festival

Cinema Akil's Reel Palestine film festival has returned for its ninth edition and is offering an array of things to do not only during the weekends but also throughout the week until February 5. Visitors can expect film screenings of cinematic masterpieces, interactive Q&As with film directors and protagonists including Farah Abou Kharroub, Firas Khoury, and Ashraf Dowani, craft workshops, and a colourful souk. Purchase tickets from cinemaakil.com.

Hans Zimmer Live

Hans Zimmer, the multiple Academy Award-winning German composer is bringing his new breathtaking European tour Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai for the first time in the region on January 27. Zimmer will also perform on Saturday, January 28. The performances will take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, and will feature two and a half hours of new and reimagined arrangements from the Oscar-winning composer’s catalogue, all spectacularly recreated on stage by Zimmer himself, together with a large orchestra and complemented by the composer's magnificent live band and dancers. Tickets are priced from Dh695 onwards, available on Platinumlist.

Yoga class & breakfast

Koko Bay is hosting an hour-long yoga session, in partnership with lululemon, led by expert practitioner Wellness with Dina, a local specialist in yoga, meditation, and reiki. Taking place on Saturday, January 28 at 8.30am, the yoga class is priced at Dh100, inclusive of a wholesome breakfast from Koko Bay’s breakfast menu.

Dubai Beats

Back again with the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Beats is enchanting all music lovers in the country to some of the best rising talents from the region. On Friday, January 26, Lebanese pop singers Farah Chreim and Lama Shreif will treat visitors with solo performances. Jordanian musician Hossam Sillawy is also a part of tonight's line-up. Visit mydsf.ae for more details.

Svetlana Zakharova Live

Internationally renowned ballerina Svetlana Zakharova is set to perform at Dubai Opera with Stars of the Bolshoi on January 27 and 28. Tickets for the show by Svetlana Zakharova and Stars of the Bolshoi start from Dh349, available for purchase through dubaiopera.com and Platinumlist.

Blackpink Live

Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink is coming to Abu Dhabi for a first-ever performance in the UAE. The concert will take place at Etihad Park in Yas Island on Saturday, January 28. The global K-pop phenomenon comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, are famous for their eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, and trap. Tickets from Dh350 are available at livenation.me

Sting live in concert

Award-winning artist Sting is bringing a special My Songs concert to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on January 27. Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Tickets start from Dh395, available at livenation.me

Sushi Masterclass

Katsuya Dubai at Hyde Hotel, Business Bay has launched a Sushi Making Masterclass for foodies who want to explore the world of sushi flavours. Every Sunday, the venue's award-winning head chef Pavel Nigai will lead the classes and guests will have the opportunity to make a variety of unique and traditional sushi combinations at the Omakase bar. Sunday, January 29, from 12pm to 8pm. Dh299 per person.

Quick Style Live

Viral dance group Quick Style is set to perform on Saturday, January 28 at City Walk in Dubai as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival's closing ceremony. The three-day closing weekend starting at the retail destination will also host an exciting line-up of artists including Amel Gharbi, Zeina Aftimos, and Alina Postrova. Quick Style will perform two sets scheduled for 6.30pm and 8.15pm. Fans also have a chance to meet the crew at 8.30pm after their performances at the fountain area.

Kings & Queens of Comedy show

One of South Africa’s longest running flagship comedy brands, Kings & Queens of Comedy, is making its way to Dubai on January 27 to entertain audiences at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates stage. The line-up includes Loyiso Gola, Nik Rabinowitz, Alfred Adriaan, Simmi Areff and Dubai's very own Abz Ali with a special appearance by the Queen of ‘punny’ punchlines, Imah Dumagay. Tickets start at Dh150 and are available at Platinumlist.

Meet Magic Phil

One of the UAE's favourite children's entertainers Magic Phil is heading to Treasure Island on January 27 to entertain little ones with silliness, magic, and non-stop audience interaction. Little ones can also meet Magic Phil after his show at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall. Kids can partake in other activities such as arts and crafts stations, face and hand painting, and more. Dh180 per child, from 5pm till 8pm. Call 050 473 8452 to book your child’s spot.

Mind Magician Keith Barry Live

Mind magician Keith Barry will be at McGettigan's JLT on January 27 and 28 to perform his 'mind games'. Visitors can catch his mind-blowing performances with prices starting from Dh75, inclusive of a complimentary drink. Doors open at 7pm. Make your reservations at mcgettigans.com/shop.