My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from August 2-4

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best activities you can indulge in around the country. Here's the list:
Watch a digital show
Step into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland at TODA with a fully immersive 360° experience. From August 3-31, join Alice on her adventures, partake in the Mad Hatter's tea party, follow the Cheshire Cat, and face the Queen of Hearts. Tickets are available from Dh148 for adults and Dh70 for children at fareharbor.com.
Go for a night swim
Escape the heat this summer with a luxurious night swim at Deck Too, Address Sky View. Enjoy the tranquil lobby pool and the stunning view of the Burj Khalifa's lights from 7pm to 10pm. Hotel guests get complimentary pool passes, while visitors can enjoy two-for-one access on weekdays for Dh320 (with Dh160 redeemable on food and drinks). On weekends, the same experience is Dh320 per person, with Dh160 redeemable on food and drinks. Relax, grab a drink, and unwind as the city lights twinkle around you.
Rejuvenate this summer
The Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre offers an exclusive wellness staycation in collaboration with Skin Laundry, available in August and September. This package includes an overnight stay, a wellness breakfast at Peacock Alley, a 60-minute luxury massage, a voucher for Skin Laundry's new DIFC clinic, and an in-room gift. Guests receive Skin Laundry's Dh915 signature laser facial, which rejuvenates the skin, and an exclusive travel skincare kit. The package starts at Dh1,870 per person and can be booked by contacting reservations.difc@waldorfastoria.com or calling 04 515 9999.
Craving Japanese food?
Taiko Dubai, the award-winning contemporary Asian restaurant at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, has reopened this month. Known for its innovative Japanese cuisine created by Chef Schilo van Coevorden, Taiko offers an 8-course Omakase menu and à la carte options with standout dishes like Shisha Sushi, Black Garlic Hummus, and Persian Black Cod. The restaurant operates Tuesday to Sunday, with dining hours from 7pm to 11pm and bar hours from 6pm to 12:30am. For reservations and more information, visit taikodubai.ae or call 04 281 4111.
Check out a Mexican pop-up
Tortuga, the popular Mexican restaurant, returns to Jumeirah Mina Al Salam for a month-long pop-up till August 31. Open daily from 12.30pm to 11pm, the pop-up offers authentic Mexican cuisine with signature dishes like Cancun Prawns, Carne Asada, and US Rib Eye. Guests can also enjoy the "Savour the Summer" menu with special prices for two or three-course lunch and dinner options. This event takes place at the Majlis Al Salam Ballroom pre-function area in Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah. For more information, visit their website or contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or 800 323 232 for reservations.
Challenge for little ones
In celebration of the Olympics, OliOli has introduced Odd-lympic challenges for kids, available until August 11. Kids can test their skills in five challenges: Hoops-n-oops, Paper planes, Car vault, Flipped, and Trick shot. Completing all challenges successfully earns them a free Wittles popsicle. The challenges are included with general admission tickets, starting at Dh139 for one child and one adult. For more information and bookings, visit olioli.ae or call 04 702 7300. Additionally, a Multi-Visit Pass is available for Dh299, offering three visits within six months.
