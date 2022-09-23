Around the UAE: Top things to do from September 23-25

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around town

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:55 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:56 AM

Pyjama Party

Popular board game cafe in Dubai Unwind Cafe is hosting a Pyjama Party in its second branch located at Park Gate Residence. Featuring over 800 plus games, e-games, and a reading corner, the venue is inviting everyone for the event which has a fee of Dh50 only, inclusive of snacks, games, and movie time. Friday, September 23, from 10:30pm till 2am. Prior booking required.

Fashion exhibition

DIVAlicious is bringing back its renowned exhibition to Dubai on September 23 and 24 at Godolphin, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. Over 100 exhibitors will be present at the exhibition featuring endless options for festive, bridal, western, and diffusion wear, accessories, fine jewellery, décor, festive gifting, and edibles. The DIVAlicious exhibition is bringing fashion from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistan and Dubai-based brands. Free entry and valet from 10am till 8pm on both days. For more details, contact info@divalicious.com.

Tribute to Michael Jackson

This weekend on September 23 and 24, Dubai Opera will be hosting the world's largest homage to the music icon. Michael Lives Forever, A Tribute to Michael Jackson, performed by Rodrigo Teaser, includes classic songs such as Billie Jean, Beat, Smooth Criminal, and Thriller. The live interpretation of the legendary songs is complete with time travelling costumes and choreography, curated by Lavelle Smith, the dance and choreographer of Michael Jackson himself. Shows are available this weekend on Friday and Saturday at 8pm with tickets starting from Dh295.

Arabic concert live

Celebrate 92nd Saudi National Day with a stellar concert from iconic performers Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem on Saturday, September 24. The concert will take place at Coca Cola Arena at 9pm, with tickets starting from Dh195, available for purchase from Platinum List. Doors open at 8:15pm.

East West Fusion Night

Join UAE-based singer Shilpa Ananth for her immersive performance this weekend at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai. The extraordinary musical experience will see the singer belt out her signature blend of soul, R&B, jazz, and electronic beats with South Indian tunes on Saturday, September 24. Prices for the 75-minute show start from Dh150. Show starts at 8am.

Festive Bazaar

Indian Expats Dubai, a cultural group in the city, are bringing the sixth season for their Mela, a one-stop-shop for all your festive needs. Taking place on Saturday, September 24 at Doubletree by Hilton in Al Mankhool, the event features over 100 homegrown SME brands. Wide options in Clothing, Festive Décor, Home Décor, Jewellery, Skincare, Footwear, Travel and Tours and so much more will be available at the event. Entry is free and no registration is required. From 12pm till 10pm.

Top places to eat on Friday

Karma Kafé, RAK

Guests are in for a treat at Ras Al Khaimah's Karma Kafé, which is offering sunset drinks starting from Dh25, courtesy its Yuugata Happy Hour promo. Sip in the tasteful flavours while enjoying stunning sunset views at the Al Marjan Island venue from 5pm till 7pm.

The Selfish Bull

Head to The Selfish Bull under Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Islands to indulge in an extensive menu featuring meats, decadent dishes, and unique drinks. Additionally, the venue offers stunning views and epic performances by its resident jazz singer, every Friday from 8pm onwards. From 12pm till 1am.

The Hide

Located on the lower ground floor of Jumeirah Al Qasr, The Hide, a modern meatery and grill, is serving a sophisticated steakhouse experience with a menu featuring a selection of modern cuts and prime steaks. The venue also has a post-sunset brunch paired with live entertainment and a selection of drinks. Brunch every Friday from 6:30pm onwards; (two and half-hour packages) for Dh490 per person inclusive of house beverages or Dh690 per person for the premium package.