My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from October 28-30

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and offers in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 9:35 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 9:37 AM

Dubai Active

Head to the World Trade Center this weekend to experience Dubai Active, Middle East’s biggest fitness and wellbeing exhibition. The event, starting today, will commence through October 30. It will be held alongside Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active Industry and will feature back-to-back fitness and yoga classes, talks on health and nutrition, interactive workshops and meet and greets with top celebrity trainers.

Jason Derulo Live

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, a popular face on the UAE gig scene, is back in the country for a live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena tonight. The concert is open for all ages with a standing area for ages 14+. Ticket prices start from Dh175. The show is slated to begin at 8pm.

Zakir Khan Live

Renowned Indian stand-up comedian, and storyteller Zakir Khan will be performing tonight at The Agenda in Dubai, as part of his Tathastu World Tour. The event will begin at 7.30pm onwards with tickets priced from Dh95 onwards.

Club Social

Award-winning music festival, Club Social is back for its third edition starting today. Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the music festival will feature an epic lineup of international headliners, including Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit (DJ set). Liam Gallagher who was expected to perform at the event has now postponed his show due to health reasons and UK rapper Example will take his place now. The three-day event will take place at the beautiful Yas Links on the iconic Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. A general admission three-day pass is priced at Dh235.

AR Rahman Live

Legendary musician AR Rahman is set to perform tomorrow in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. Fans can expect the greatest classical numbers from the two-time Academy Award winner and his ensemble of singers. The concert will feature top notch technology, visual effects, choreography and renditions of Rahman’s original tracks and music. The show is slated to begin at 6pm with ticket prices starting from Dh265 onwards, avaialble for purchase from Platinum List. Not one to be missed!

Bohemia Halloween Show

Celebrate Halloween this weekend with rapper Bohemia at The Agenda. The star will perform at The Biggest Halloween Night in Dubai on Saturday, October 29. Tickets to the event are available for purchase from Platinum List, priced at Dh99. Only visitors over 21 years of age can be a part of the event.

Art, music, and wellness festival

Kaynouna, a unique music, arts and culture festival, returns to Dubai this Saturday, October 29 at The Secret Garden at the Jumeirah Creek Hotel. The day-long event will feature an extraordinary blend of top-notch local, regional, and international organic and electronic music artists. The festival starts at 1pm in the natural surroundings of the hotel’s Secret Garden with performances taking place across two stages, The Garden and Lakeside Stages, with activations and workshops spread across the festival grounds, all included within the ticket price of Dh320, available for purchase on Platinumlist.

Meet the Addams Family

Kick off Halloween celebrations early at Flashback Speakeasy Lounge in Dubai. Visitors will witness the immersive, live musical production A Happy Family Murder, a tribute to The Addams Family. It offers an original story immersing the audience in a world of mystery and hilarious intrigue. Dh299 for soft package; Dh380 for house package; Dh550 for bubbly package. Friday, October 28, from 8pm till 11pm. Dress code is spooky (Addams Family relatives’ outfits recommended).

Aquaventure After Dark

Aquaventure After Dark is back with a splash, this time with a special Haunted Edition for Halloween. The special night time extravaganza at Atlantis’ waterpark will take place on Friday, October 28 and feature live DJ zones, delicious food, and several games and entertainments for guests aged 16 and over. The venue will have a spooky vibe featuring lasers, lights, and fire blasters for Halloween. Dh275 per person, tickets available online.

Mohammed Salem Live

Popular Arabic comedian Mohamed Salem is making his way to Dubai College on Saturday, October 29 for a standup gig. The Egyptian comic will be joined by UAE-based comic Mo Badr on stage. Gate opens at 8.30pm. Ticket prices start from Dh69, available on Platinum List.

Bob Marley's The Wailers Live

Legendary musician Bob Marley’s original band The Wailers are set to perform in Dubai tonight at The Square, ISD, Dubai Sports City. Visitors can expect their greatest hits including I Shot the Sheriff, Get Up Stand Up, and One Love and Could You Be Loved. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets to the concert are priced at Dh150 per person, available for purchase from Platinum List, Virgin Megastore Tickets and Book My Show.