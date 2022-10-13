My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do from October 14-16

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities around town

By CT Desk Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:17 PM

GITEX Global

The region’s most popular technology event, GITEX Global is currently underway at the World Trade Center. Get ready to be amazed by the most advanced technologies that are being showcased at the event ending Friday, October 14. Flying cars and much more have already been unveiled so it is safe to say the exhibition will have more exciting surprises on its final day. Starts 9am onwards. Registrations required.

Groove on the Grass

Back after a three-year hiatus, popular alfresco festival 'Groove on the Grass' will take place at the Emirates Golf Club on Saturday, October 15. Electronic music group Satori & The Band from Space and DJs Lost Desert and Unders will underline the comeback edition with DeWalta & Shannon and Anotr. This year's edition also marks the event's 10th anniversary so visitors can expect back-to-back performances and endless entertainment. General admission is priced at Dh245. From 5pm onwards.

Iyad Rimawi Live

Syrian maestro Iyad Rimawi is returning to Dubai on Saturday, October 15 for his new show One Night at Dubai Opera. One of the most renowned composers in the Arab world, Iyad has three hit albums under his belt, including his debut Tales from Damascus, which gained acclaim from critics and fans. Ticket prices to Iyad's concert start from Dh195 and go up to Dh695. Dubai Opera, doors open at 8.30pm.

Coke Studio Live

Dubai’s first-ever Coke Studio Live show at Coca Cola Arena on Friday, October 14 will see music sensations Ali Sethi, Hassan Raheem, Shae Gill and Justin Bibis as well as Karakoram, dynamic rap duo Young Stunner and the iconic Faisal Kapadia. With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, over 4 billion views on digital platforms and streaming in over 184 markets, Coke Studio has been embraced as a major platform for singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India, and across the region.The much-awaited Coke Studio Live Concert tickets are priced at Dh179 onwards. Doors open at 7pm.

Gurleen Pannu Live

Comedian Gurleen Pannu is set to make her Dubai debut on Saturday, October 15 at Dubai Heights Academy. The runner-up on Amazon Prime's Comicstaan has been labelled as the fan-favourite for her cheeky personality and comic timings. Ticket prices start from Dh85 and go up to Dh165. Doors open at 7pm.

Ripe Market

The latest edition of Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park will start from Saturday, October 15. Visitors can enjoy weekly organic produce and indulge in taste bites from a wide selection of food trucks and artisan stalls at the weekend-only bazaar which highlights creative individuals and small businesses from across the emirate. A diverse range of products including fashion, art, homeware, jewellery, food, and more, is available at the market. Tickets priced at Dh5, from 9am till 9pm on Saturday and from 9am till 7pm on Sunday.

Nucleya Live

After a power-packed performance in July, Nucleya is returning to Dubai for yet another gig, this time at Ramee Dream Hotel Downtown's hotspot Yume on Saturday, October 15. Visitors can expect Nucleya's most popular hits including Little Loto and Jungle Raja. Tickets priced at Dh100, show starts 10pm onwards.

Anubhav Singh Bassi

Popular Indian standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set for his solo performance in Dubai on Saturday, October 15 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium. The lawyer-turned-comedian, famous for his relatable tales and comic timings, will perform his solo routine Well Done Officer. Prices start from Dh225, from 7pm onwards.

Sufi Night Live

Indian sufi singer Shahid Shabaz is heading to Old Castello Jumeirah on Saturday, October 15 for a special Sufi Night live performance starting 9.30pm onwards. Shabaz rose to fame in 2016 after winning the Voice of UAE. Visitors can also indulge in the Indo-Arabic cafe and restaurant's scrumptious bites and shisha with the minimum expenditure for the night capped at Dh120.