My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do from November 18-20 in the UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities in town

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:58 PM

Engage in a number of activities this weekend. From live performances by Calum Scott, Usher, and more, to art exhibitions and fitness activities, there's lots to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend.

City Times brings you a list of activities to look forward to this weekend:

Calum Scott Live

Popular UK artist, singer, and songwriter, Calum Scott is heading to Dubai for a live performance at Bla Bla Dubai on Saturday, November 19. The singing sensation will treat visitors to singles from his new album Bridges, including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Tickets to the performance are priced at Dh299 for general admission and Dh399 for VIP, available for purchase from ticketmaster.ae. Doors open at 7pm.

Firdaus Orchestra Live

Firdaus Orchestra, the all-women ensemble that thrilled audiences during Expo 2020 Dubai, marks its Expo City Dubai debut with The Best of Firdaus inaugural performance on November 19 at Al Wasl Plaza, featuring Academy-award winning composer and the orchestra’s mentor, A.R. Rahman. Tickets for The Best of Firdaus are available at Platinumlist, priced at Dh105-525 and free for people of determination and visitors aged 17 years and under.

The Lion King Musical

Disney’s The Lion King is in Abu Dhabi to treat theatre fans across the region. The popular award-winning production marks its Middle East debut at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. Their four-week run in Abu Dhabi will last until December 10. Winner of more than 70 global theatrical awards, the show will run on weekdays and weekends with two performances per day on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices start from Dh200 and are available for purchase from PlatinumList and etihadarena.ae. Royal and VIP tickets will be available on site.

Kids movie night

Caddy Shack at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai is inviting little ones for a stress-free night of entertainment. Kids at the venue can watch the popular Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, a 2022 film focusing on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame, paired with complimentary popcorn, bean bags and fairy lights that create a welcoming ambience. Tonight, from 7pm onwards.

Free Yoga Class

Dubai-based yoga teacher Nerry Toledo is offering two free yoga classes in partnership with City Centre Deira. The hour-long sessions, held under Nerry’s guidance, will help nourish the participants’ mind, body, and soul. Saturday, November 19, heart-opening yoga class. Sunday, November 20, core strengthening class. From 9-10am, at Wellness Corner, Level 3, Food Central. Classes are free, but registration is required. DM @nerryFit on Instagram to reserve a spot.

Catch the Fifa Fever

Abu Dhabi’s open-air food and entertainment destination Spot is inviting guests to catch all the football action during the Fifa World Cup 2022, starting Sunday, November 20. Cheer for your favourite team at Spot Al Shamkha and Neimah food truck parks featuring giant screens, live entertainment, plenty of outdoor seating, and lots of delicious treats from local favourites such as SALT, Krush Burger, Wingstop, Saddle and more.

Abu Dhabi Art Fair

Head to the ongoing Abu Dhabi Art Fair this weekend at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Taking place through Sunday, November 20, the annual art fair brings together local and international galleries as well as art installations, exhibitions, and discussions on all things art. Entry is free for all visitors. Some of the renowned displays include Dr. Omar Kholeif’s My Life in the Metaverse, the fair’s 2022 Gateway exhibition and selection of artwork by Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi.

Yasalam After-Race Concerts

The 2022 Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina circuit, Abu Dhabi is not only a grand sporting spectacle but also a treat for all music lovers. As part of Yasalam After-Race Concert series, visitors can be a part of performances from global music superstars such as, multi-Platinum, Grammy award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, multi-Grammy award nominated hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia, Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard, and multi-Grammy award-winner Usher, all of whom will be performing at Etihad Park. Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Dubai

Catch a glimpse of popular Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon who are in Dubai today. The two actors will be at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall as part of promotions for their upcoming film Bhediya, which releases in UAE cinemas on November 24. It will be followed by a visit to City Centre Deira, an afterparty at PAPA Dubai with the cast and the team, and the trailer projection on The Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Bluewaters Dubai is holding fitness activities as part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge. This weekend, visitors can work out at the venue featuring stellar views of the iconic Ain Dubai and JBR skyline. Classes include HIIT Body Beach session, Zumba, or group running. Most classes last for 60 minutes. From 8.30am till 6.30pm.