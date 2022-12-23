My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do from December 23-26

From music concerts to theatre shows, there's lots to do in the UAE this weekend

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 9:15 AM

Sanam band live

Popular Indian pop-rock band Sanam is set to perform live in Dubai today at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre. One of the most loved bands in India, Sanam, comprising Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/ composer), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums), will treat fans to its greatest hits, including covers and original compositions. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dh95 onwards.

Winter Festival

Abu Dhabi Moments is hosting a fun-filled winter festival this weekend. The three-day event, starting today, features over 60 activities and events including snowball fight zone, LED winter parades, winter themed stage shows, bumper cars, giant games and zip line. Additionally, the venue at Capital Park offers free health check-ups, skill games, candy land and much more. December 23 - 25, from 4-11pm.

Mohamed Ramadan, Armin van Buuren

Renowned performers Mohamed Ramadan and Armin van Buuren are heading to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena to offer a grand slam experience during the ongoing World Tennis League. The two will perform after the sports tournament on December 23 and 24. Tickets from Dh199.

The Snow Queen show

This festive period, enjoy The Snow Queen show, a magical and dramatic production based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale. Taking place at QE2 until December 26, guests can enjoy this holiday showcase with a captivating story around best friends Gerda and Kai and showcases the struggle between good and evil. Tickets on Platinumlist, from Dh99 onwards.

Gipsy Kings live

International rumba flamenca sensations, Gipsy Kings by André Reyes will perform at Sofitel Dubai Downtown on December 26 with doors opening at 7pm. The group, famous for combining traditional flamenco with pop music, has been performing on stages worldwide for 30 years. Visitors can expect some of their hits including the popular Djobi Djoba, Bamboleo and Baila Baila! Standard packages start from Dh175 per person, inclusive of 3 beverage vouchers to spend on soft and house drinks.

Kadim Al Sahir

Arab superstar Kadim Al Sahir is heading to Dubai Opera for a live concert. The renowned artist will perform today and tomorrow. Fans can expect his most popular and greatest hits of all time, including Ana Wa Laila, Ha Habibi and many more. The show is slated to begin at 9pm, with tickets starting from Dh550.

Elf The Musical show

Elf The Musical, a stage adaptation of the Will Ferrell-starrer Elf, is playing in Dubai at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. A talented cast from London’s West End will charm the city with Elf The Musical, produced by the Oliver award-winner Paul Taylor-Mills. The show will also feature talented young performers from Dubai’s performing arts & entertainment school, Diverse. Tickets are priced from Dh100 onwards.

Kunal Kamra Live

Popular Indian comedian Kunal Kamra is set to perform at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on December 24. Doors open at 7.30pm, with tickets starting from Dh139, available through Platinum List.

