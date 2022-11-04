My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do around the UAE from November 4-6

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and offers across the country

By CT Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 8:59 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:02 AM

Art exhibition

Project Art, the interactive initiative designed to provide Dubai’s best artists a free space to exhibit their work, is hosting Iranian painter Tara Sabz today from 10am. The artist will display a range of her artworks and conduct a live painting session at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. The artist will also interact with visitors who can purchase her artworks on site. The popular three-week Project Art residency runs until November 18.

Candlelight concert

The popular Candlelight Concert is returning to Dubai on Saturday, November 5 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Visitors can listen to a talented string quartet perform acclaimed compositions including Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty, as well as watch a ballerina twirl and plie on the classical tunes. The artists are surrounded by hundreds of candles for the show, slated to take place at 6.30pm and 9pm. Ticket prices start from Dh150.

Arabic comedy night

Arabic comedian Mohamed Saleh, along with Mo Badr will take to the stage at Dubai College on Saturday, November 5 for a live comedy act. Saleh, an Egyptian actor and TV presenter, will go live at 9.30pm. Gates will open at 8.30pm. Tickets starting from Dh69 are available for purchase on Platinum List.

Jazz Music Nights

Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai is inviting guests to experience live performances and a 360° immersive show as they transform into a Jazz venue tonight. Visitors can lose themselves in well-loved jazz and swing melodies as they head to the show to unwind this weekend. Friday, November 4, 8pm onwards. Ticket prices start from Dh150.

4x4 Adventure Show 2022

Offroad enthusiasts can head to XQuarry Adventure Park, Mleiha this weekend to try out some free experiences available at the venue. The region’s desert gathering for off-road, outdoor activities, and adventure is hosting the 6th edition of the 4x4 Adventure Show on November 5-6 and will feature off-roading, camping, and outdoor activities. On Saturday, guests can also showcase their modified or classic 4x4 and take-home prizes and trophies for the best cars from 2pm to 5pm. Participation is free. Visitors can enjoy the food and beverages in the event tent as well as check out the latest gear on the market. Free online registration on 4x4adventureshow.com.

Street Food Festival

A unique street food block party Break the Block is coming to Dubai this weekend, celebrating the city’s counter-culture through food, live music, and creative and freestyle performances. The two-night event will take place at Dubai Design District starting today. The festival will combine an array of incredible musical acts with sensational artistic displays and delicious food experiences. From 6.30pm to 3am at The Block, Dubai Design District. General admission costs Dh75 per person for ages above 14. Dh125 for all-access pass for ages 21 and above.

HYPE Festival

This weekend, Abu Dhabi will be home to the first edition of an electronic music festival, HYPE. The one-day event will place on Saturday, November 5 with international music acts including Claptone, Joris Voorn, and Mambo Brothers performing at the thrilling open air venue Palm Garden at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Starting from 3pm onwards, visitors can also expect a set of local DJs as well as an array of activities throughout the day. Tickets to the first edition of HYPE Festival are priced at Dh225 onwards, available for purchase from Abu Dhabi Platinum List.

DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar Live

Looking for some desi upbeat celebration? Head to Crowne Plaza, Yas Island tonight and dance the night away to remixes from the 90s by DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar. Entrance to the party is priced at Dh149 per person, inclusive of three drinks. November 4, from 8pm onwards.

Workshop for juniors

Jameel Arts Centre is hosting a tour and workshop for juniors. Titled Once Upon a Dream, the workshop will be held on Sunday, November 6 from 11am till 1pm. The tour and workshop take inspiration from the current exhibition An Ocean in Every Drop, focusing on the installation titled Whisper it to Water by artist Fatima Uzdenova. Following the tour, participants can engage in an introduction and discussion about dreams followed by a hands-on painting session, learning to create symbolic paintings through mark-making, gestures and textures. This workshop is designed and led by artist Sahar Ghavami. Open to juniors aged 7-14, the workshop is free-to-attend with advance registration required.

Weekend Brunch

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel is hosting a brunch at their signature restaurant The Director’s Club. Every Saturday, visitors will be treated to premium cuts and the finest beverages as well as live entertainment. The brunch will take place from 1pm to 4pm. It is priced at Dh275 per person including soft beverages, Dh375 with premium beverages, and Dh475 for the bubbly package.