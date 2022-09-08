My Kind of Weekend: Things to do in the UAE from September 9-11

The sequel to 2019's 'Joker' will be a musical
Sonu Nigam Live
Bollywood Legend Sonu Nigam will be performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 10. The Sonu Nigam Show will celebrate the globally renowned artist's repertoire, showcasing some of his most famous numbers, including the title track from the 2003 hit film 'Kal Ho Na Ho' which remains one of his most award-winning and popular songs to date. Tickets are available for purchase on coca-cola-arena.com, with prices starting from Dh95. Show starts at 9pm.
Fashion event
Gear up for the new edition of Modista fashion event titled Festive Sparkle, which will take place this weekend on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 at The Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. The exhibition provides a unique, one-of-a-kind platform for established as well as up-and-coming designers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to showcase their latest collections ranging from accessories, apparels, jewellery and lifestyle goods. From 11am till 8pm.
BTS pop-up store
The new BTS pop-up store in Dubai, a first in the Middle East, will be open to visitors starting Friday, September 9 and run till December 8 at Level One of BurJuman Mall, Bur Dubai. The BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS will feature official merchandise by the popular South Korean pop band. ARMY members can also get their hands on BTS collections based on hit songs like 'Dynamite,' 'Butter,' and more. The store also offers a superb fan experience where they can enjoy themed photo zones through an experiential space. The limited-time only store in Dubai will be run by HYBE, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, and will feature more than 400 product categories, including some exclusives in apparels, accessories, figures, and more. New products are scheduled to be released every two weeks.
Asia Cup Final
The nail-biting cricket tournament in the UAE will finally come to an end this weekend on Sunday. The final game of Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka taking on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, the penultimate game of the tournament is also a clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday. Fans can head to the stadium in Dubai to watch the game live or drop into one of many sports cafes that will broadcast the game.
Watch a BTS concert film
If you're a fan of K-pop sensations BTS, you can tune into the electrifying concert film 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - LA,' streaming now on Disney+ in the UAE. The concert film showcases the live performance of the BTS concert held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021. The stage-focused film includes the group's performance of their hit songs like 'Dynamite,' 'Butter,' and 'Permission to Dance.' The film is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.
Romeo & Juliet Play at Dubai Opera
Head to Dubai Opera this weekend to watch William Shakespeare's famous tale of forbidden love, Romeo & Juliet. It is being brought to life in a beautifully choreographed dance performance by the State Ballet of Georgia. The play is interpreted by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. Playing at Dubai Opera, from Friday, September 9 till Sunday, September 11. Tickets starting from Dh325, available to purchase from Platinum List.
