My Kind of Weekend: Things to do from September 2-4 in the UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities in the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 6:27 PM

Kids movie night

Caddy Shack at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai is inviting little ones for a stress-free night of entertainment. Kids at the venue can watch a popular family movie 'The Sea Beast,' a 2022 computer-animated adventure film helmed by Chris Williams, paired with complimentary popcorns. Friday, September 2, from 7pm onwards. Free for kids accompanied by adults.

Jo Koy Live

Popular comedian Jo Koy will be returning to Dubai on September 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena for his long-awaited 'Funny Is Funny' show. Dubai fans will be treated to a night of all-new, never-seen-before material from the Filipino-American comedian, who brings his unique life experience and colourful stories of his family to the stage. 'Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny' is presented by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Summer Surprises. Limited tickets from Dh180 are available from jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

Pinoy Piyesta

Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena is set for ‘Pinoy Piyesta,’ an event with a star-studded line-up of some of the biggest stars from the Philippines taking centre stage on September 2. The music and comedy festival will celebrate Filipino people, and their music and culture. The concert is brought to life by singing sensations including Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan; singer-songwriter, Morissette; pop-rock sensation, Yeng Constantino; and OPM hitmaker, Erik Santos. Adding their uniquely hilarious flair to the evening are comediennes K Brosas and Ethel Booba, also known for their singing and acting repertoires. Tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

Watch Asia Cup Live

Asia Cup 2022 is currently underway in the country and what better way than spending your weekend watching the tournament's final matches, especially when there's a possible clash between age-old rivals India and Pakistan. The two, after their first outing saw the Men in Blue triumph, might come back for round two this weekend if Pakistan beats Hong Kong tonight. You can head to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium or drop into one of the many cafes around town to watch the thrilling game.

Abdelkader Secteur and Nidhal Saadi Live

Popular comedians in the Arab world, Abdelkader Secteur and Nidhal Saadi, are returning to Dubai for a comic gig at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. The two will take to the stage their witty quips and banter with impeccable comic timing on September 4, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Ticket prices start from Dh240 and go upto Dh1200, available for purchase from Virgin Tickets.

K-Market

Good news for those looking for a dose of all things Korean as the K-Market by Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali has been extended till September 4. Enjoy a compelling mix of Korean entertainment and traditional experiences by exploring various food stalls offering delicious Korean street food. Additionally, K-pop enthusiasts can catch another glimpse of dance group Zen1th putting on a TikTok-worthy performance. From 11am till 9pm every weekend; dances from 12-6pm (every 2 hours).