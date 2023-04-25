Watch: Dubai expat makes it to American Idol's top 12 after being 'saved by judges'

The superstar will feature in an advertisement for streetwear brand Dyavolx, directed by his son
Georgian national Nutsa Buzaladze, an expat based in Dubai, narrowly made it to the top 12 in the hit US reality singing show, American Idol.
She was 'saved by the judges', who decided she deserved the spot, after ranking in the bottom 10.
You can catch her powerful performance, a cover of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' here:
The singer later posted on her Instagram, sharing her feelings.
"I am [screaming], thankful and grateful," she wrote. "I made the #Top12 of @AmericanIdol!"
"Thank you so much for helping me to this point!" she added.
The 25-year-old expat was called 'JLo from Georgia' by judge Luke Bryan during her audition back in March. Other judges of the popular reality show, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, applauded her performance of the Whitney Houston song, The Greatest Love of All. “I think I’m in a dream,” she said before stepping on to the stage.
“I live in Dubai... I was flying for 17 hours. But I think it was totally worth it. I can’t believe I’m here,” she told the judges before her performance.
