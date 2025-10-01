‘Fans can expect a supreme experience’: Rapper-singer Shubh on his Dubai concert

From breaking charts without a single music video to selling out arenas across continents, Shubh’s rise has been anything but ordinary. The Punjabi rapper-singer has built his own lane in today’s music scene, driven by raw authenticity and tracks that turn into anthems almost overnight.

With a loyal global fanbase hanging onto every beat, Shubh now brings his much-hyped ‘SUPREME EXPERIENCE’ to Dubai — a show he says is loaded with surprises, fresh hits, and carefully handpicked details by him and his team. In this candid chat with Khaleej Times, Shubh opens up about his journey, inspirations, and what fuels his sound.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

You’re performing in Dubai soon, a city that thrives on diverse cultures and music. What can fans here expect from your concert, and is there something special you’re planning just for this audience?

Shubh: Since Dubai is one of the cities that thrives on the diversity of cultures, fans can expect a SUPREME EXPERIENCE. In terms of everything. They’ll understand why we call it 'The Supreme Experience'. Everything curated at the show is handpicked by me and my team. There are lots of surprises planned for this particular show, which you can witness only at the show itself.

You became a chart-topping artist without even releasing a music video — that’s rare in today’s visual-first world. Why did you choose to let the music alone do the talking?

Shubh: There’s no philosophy as such. I make music which sounds good to me, and there’s always an intuition behind it. I guess it creates visuals in the mind of the audience itself, so didn't find a need for a music video.

A lot of your tracks have become anthems almost overnight. When you’re creating, do you consciously think of making "hits", or is it more about staying authentic and letting the music take its own course?

Shubh: I consciously think about what resonates with me and with audiences, where I am able to keep my state of mind behind the music, which the audiences then perceive themselves, and it becomes theirs.

Your rise has been unconventional but also inspiring. Looking back at the journey from uploading your first track to selling out global shows, what’s been the most surreal moment for you so far?

Shubh: There have been lots of surreal moments. From being on charts to selling out shows — the entire journey is a surreal experience for me.

Many young artists look up to you. What’s your advice to musicians who feel pressured to fit into trends, larger-than-life music videos, rather than carving their own sound the way you have?

Shubh: You should bring out an authentic side of yourself, which resonates with people and with audiences. And just keep making music.

Lastly, which artists in current times do you draw inspiration from?

Shubh: EMINEM and DRAKE.