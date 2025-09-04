  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.9°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Radiohead announces its first tour in seven years

The UK rock band will play four dates each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin. Fans can register to buy tickets from September 5.

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 11:49 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Faster Dubai Airport checks: No more removing laptops, liquids by end of 2026

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn’t enough'

Why more UAE couples are turning to pre-marriage counselling; 'love isn’t enough'

Britain's Radiohead announced a 20-date European tour in November and December on Wednesday, the first live performances by the rock band behind the seminal albums OK Computer and Kid A around the turn of the century.

"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," drummer Philip Selway said on Instagram.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

30 dead, all 23 districts of India's Punjab impacted by floods; schools shut till Sep 7

thumb-image

Watch: Palestinian film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' premiere gets standing ovation

thumb-image

Zero bureaucracy initiative lifts investor confidence  

thumb-image

Sinner powers into US Open semis, Anisimova gains Swiatek revenge

thumb-image

UAE President shares message of peace for Prophet's birthday

 

"After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us."

Radiohead, which also comprises singer and main songwriter Thom Yorke, guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O'Brien, and bass player Colin Greenwood, will play four dates each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The group's landmark third album, 1997's OK Computer, explored themes like anxiety and alienation, marking a departure from the optimism of the Britpop era.

Radiohead's return follows the reunion of Oasis, Britain's biggest band of the 1990s, in a critically acclaimed tour this summer.

Fans can register to buy tickets for Radiohead's tour from September 5.