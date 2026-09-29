Indian singers Osman Mir, Aamir Mir to perform live in Dubai this October

Indian singers Osman Mir and Aamir Mir are heading to Dubai this October for an evening of live music as part of Baithak, a mehfil-style cultural music experience.

The duo will perform at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday, October 3, bringing together Indian folk, classical, devotional and contemporary sounds.

Osman Mir is known for his work across Gujarati, Hindi and other Indian musical traditions, with a repertoire spanning classical, folk and devotional music. He will be joined by Aamir Mir, whose soulful vocals and energetic performances will add to an evening designed around familiar melodies and audience sing-alongs.

Rather than a conventional concert format, Baithak, a concept by Showoff Entertainment, aims to recreate the intimacy of a traditional musical gathering. Its signature seating and relaxed setting place audiences closer to the performers, with participation and spontaneous sing-alongs forming part of the experience.

The October edition comes as Dubai enters the festive season and is expected to draw families and music lovers from across the UAE for an evening celebrating Indian music and culture.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to begin at 9pm. Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist.