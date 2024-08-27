'No better place than UAE for an Oasis concert': Fans get nostalgic over band's reunion tour

Photo: Oasis/Instagram

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:28 PM

The recent announcement of Oasis's reunion tour has sparked a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans worldwide, including those in the UAE. The Gallagher brothers will take the stage together for the first time since 2009, following a 15-year feud.

As the iconic Britpop band prepares to take the stage, kicking off the tour on July 4, 2025, in the capital city of Wales, local fans share their thoughts on what this moment truly means to them.

Sharon Bannerton, a PR and communications professional from Ireland, expressed her instant excitement upon hearing this news. “As a fan of Oasis, this reunion is really something special. It’s almost hard to believe how long it’s been since the Gallagher brothers were last on stage together," she added.

"Over the years, we’ve watched them go through so much, both publicly and personally. Now, seeing them reunite after all that time gives us all hope that time really can heal old wounds. This tour isn’t just about the music, it’s about their journey, and I’m thrilled to witness it," said the Irish expat, who relocated to the UAE in 2023.

For many, the prospect of seeing Oasis perform in the UAE is unfathomable. “The idea of Oasis performing in the UAE is great,” Sharon added. “It’s not just about the music; it’s about that energy they bring. Seeing them live here would be an unforgettable experience.”

Louis Denham, a radio presenter who moved to the UAE from England back in 2002, also echoes this sentiment. “I can’t believe it! Finally, 90s babies can celebrate something we’ve been waiting nearly two decades for. Just knowing there’s something coming back into the music scene that is suited to us 90s kids is incredible.”

Louis' personal connection to Oasis runs deep, rooted in memories of his father. “Whenever I hear one of their songs, it takes me back to spending time with him and learning the basic 'Wonderwall' chords on guitar together. It’s a form of nostalgia that not many bands can offer,” he shared.

The excitement extends beyond just memories, as Louis is eager for the possibility of a concert in the UAE. “One thing we all know and love about the UAE is that they know how to host the perfect concert. I can’t think of a better place for the Oasis reunion.”

Reflecting on the memories tied to the band's music, Sharon also reminisced about the power of their lyrics. “Whether it was singing 'Wonderwall' with friends or turning to 'Don't Look Back in Anger' during tough times, their songs always had that raw, rebellious energy. Even now, when I hear their music, it takes me right back to those moments of youth and carefree rebellion.”