Look: Bollywood star Neha Kakkar wows Dubai crowds at Global Village

The actress and her beau take fans on a virtual tour of their luxurious house in town
Guests at Global Village witnessed a stunning performance from Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar on Wednesday.
The singer performed some of her most popular songs.
The set list “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,” (My Heart Got Peace) from the album Sukoon (Peace), “Kala Chashma,” (Sunglasses) from the movie Baar Baar Dekho (See It Again and Again), “Aankh Marey” (Wink) from SIMMBA.
Kakkar’s performance marks the third concert of this season at Global Village, following hugely popular performances from Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram.
