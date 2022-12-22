Look: Bollywood star Neha Kakkar wows Dubai crowds at Global Village

The singer's performance follows other spectacular shows featuring big names, including Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 12:15 PM

Guests at Global Village witnessed a stunning performance from Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar on Wednesday.

The singer performed some of her most popular songs.

The set list “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,” (My Heart Got Peace) from the album Sukoon (Peace), “Kala Chashma,” (Sunglasses) from the movie Baar Baar Dekho (See It Again and Again), “Aankh Marey” (Wink) from SIMMBA.

Kakkar’s performance marks the third concert of this season at Global Village, following hugely popular performances from Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram.

ALSO READ: